Associa Community Management Corporation Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) awarded a youth athletic sponsorship to the Braemar Blasters swim team through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.



“CMC is excited to assist this talented swim team with funding for team equipment and team building events,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Youth athletics promote a healthy lifestyle in a safe environment and results in stronger neighborhoods and more wholesome communities. We are honored to be even a small part of the team.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com