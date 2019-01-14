Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Community Management Corporation Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 03:05pm EST

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) awarded a youth athletic sponsorship to the Braemar Blasters swim team through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.

Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.

“CMC is excited to assist this talented swim team with funding for team equipment and team building events,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “Youth athletics promote a healthy lifestyle in a safe environment and results in stronger neighborhoods and more wholesome communities. We are honored to be even a small part of the team.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_CommunityManagementCorporation.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pTECNISA : Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled date for the ASM
PU
03:59pGrain Futures Down on Slack Chinese Data
DJ
03:59pTELEFONICA BRASIL : 01/14/2019 Notice to Shareholders - Date of the 2019 Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
03:59pMINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES : Enters Into a LOI to Acquire Additional Oil Producing Properties in Oklahoma and Integrates an Experienced Operating Team
AQ
03:57pPREMIUM INCOME : Announces Overnight Offering
AQ
03:57pMID-ATLANTIC DENTAL PARTNERS : Completes Its Acquisition of Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
BU
03:56pRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $37 million contract supporting Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile
PR
03:56pLAREDO OIL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pHYUNDAI MOTOR : ‘walking car' concept highlight of CES 2019
AQ
03:54pForeign institutions’ sustained buying interests lift QSE
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
2CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5GASCOYNE RESOURCES LTD : GASCOYNE RESOURCES : Response to Media Article

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.