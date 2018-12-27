Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services Focus on Giving Back this Holiday Season

Chantilly, VA, Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) and their valued clients focus on giving back this holiday season by increasing their volunteer efforts.



The CMC and SCS teams participated in several giving back initiatives including the Salvation Army Angel Tree Program that donated toys and food to deserving families. CMC and SCS clients also did their part to give back to the community. Creekside at Osprey Landing hosted a Santa meet-and-greet where volunteers collected more than 285lbs of food to donate to the local food bank and handed out toys to the visiting children. White Flint Station collected toys for Toys-for-Tots and Snowden Bridge held a special event to collect toys for Families Reaching Out Group (F.R.O.G.), a local nonprofit dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in foster care.



“CMC, SCS, and our loyal clients wanted to focus on helping those less fortunate this holiday season by organizing events, volunteering, and donating to many charitable organizations,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “Through the Salvation Army Angel Tree, Toys-for-Tots, F.R.O.G, and a special Santa meeting, we were able to donate toys and food to more than 300 children and their families. It is such a privilege to see the joy spread throughout the community and we look forward to continuing the tradition for many years to come."



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



