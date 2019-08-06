Log in
Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey Selected to Manage Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association

08/06/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Cedar Grove, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey (CMC-NJ) has been named as the new management company for Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association located in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

Hilltop at Cedar Grove Master Association and Hilltop at Cedar Grove Condominium Association by K. Hovnanian Homes are comprised of 460 units and will offer residents a variety of amenities including a 5,400 sq. ft. clubhouse, concierge and co-working café, state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, outdoor infinity pool and hot tub, and fire pit. The property is conveniently located near family-friendly restaurants, shopping, and a shuttle service to the NJ Transit Upper Montclair station.

“This unique community is an extraordinary development by K. Hovnanian Homes that offers residents a resort-at-home experience,” stated Michael Pesce, Associa Community Management Corporation – New Jersey president. “CMC – NJ is honored to be selected as the new management company and we are excited to provide residents with the best services and resources available.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
