Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Team Members Recently Obtained Elite PCAM© Designation

11/11/2019 | 04:53pm EST

Fairfield, NJ, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC-NJ) is proud to announce that Jackie Thermidor and Nicole Martone recently earned their Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The PCAM© designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, you must complete rigorous milestones, including five years of direct community association management experience, all six M-200 level courses and the CMCA examination administered by CAMICB.

“Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is very proud of the dedication and determination of the new PCAM© recipients,” stated Michael Pesce, Associa CMC-NJ branch president. “It takes hard work and an unwavering commitment to earn your PCAM© designation, and it is a huge accomplishment for the branch and these industry leaders.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
