Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey Team Members Recently Obtained Elite PCAM© Designation

Fairfield, NJ, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC-NJ) is proud to announce that Jackie Thermidor and Nicole Martone recently earned their Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM©) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).



The PCAM© designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, you must complete rigorous milestones, including five years of direct community association management experience, all six M-200 level courses and the CMCA examination administered by CAMICB.



“Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey is very proud of the dedication and determination of the new PCAM© recipients,” stated Michael Pesce, Associa CMC-NJ branch president. “It takes hard work and an unwavering commitment to earn your PCAM© designation, and it is a huge accomplishment for the branch and these industry leaders.”



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com