Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Community Management Professionals Announces Marilyn Nieves as New Branch President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

Orlando, FL, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Professionals announces Marilyn Nieves, LCAM®, CMCA®, as the new branch president.

An industry veteran, Ms. Nieves has more than 20 years of experience in Central and North-Eastern Florida, most recently with the Castle Group in Orlando. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Nieves worked in property management at the executive level for more than 18 years, managing new construction as well as other projects ranging from management of residential and commercial projects to communities with lifestyle programs and services.

As the new branch president, Ms. Nieves will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training, as well as developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Marilyn has an innovative outlook and approach to developing teams that will help our branch thrive,” stated John Tague, Associa regional vice president.  “Her vast industry experience and unique leadership style will assist in expanding our client reach and allow us to continue to focus on providing exceptional management and lifestyle services for our communities.”

Ms. Nieves has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and the Licensed Community Association Manager (LCAM®) designation. She has also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Puerto Rico.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:13pSECU and SECU Foundation Provide Food with a $2 Million Donation to Feeding the Carolinas
GL
04:12pCENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:12pLAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Upgrading Natural Gas System in Naugatuck
PU
04:11pWESTERN COPPER AND GOLD : April 2020 Presentation
PU
04:11pCoronavirus outbreak roils farm commodity prices
PU
04:11pDBV TECHNOLOGIES : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of April 20, 2020
PU
04:11pJPMORGAN CHASE : Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
PU
04:11pCHEMOURS : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
PR
04:11pIAC : To Announce Q1 2020 Earnings On May 6th
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Apple has a $399 iPhone SE for the budget-conscious as coronavirus stalls economy
2Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
3EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
4ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
5ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group