Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 03:30pm EST

Temecula, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services awarded a youth athletic sponsorship to the Intensity Athletics’ Bomb Squad through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.

Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.

“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is honored to support this premier cheer and tumbling squad,” stated Lisa Locke, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “This level of athletic competition is amazing to watch, and we are proud to help support their hard work, dedication, and competitive spirit. We look forward to their continued success.”

Equity Management & Realty Services is committed to the associations they manage. Whether it’s assessing property conditions, negotiating service contracts and supply agreements, or hiring onsite personnel, their property management services bring a powerful combination of wide-ranging resources. They will always provide a personal touch to each community they serve, regardless of the location, size or community type. Equity Management & Realty Services is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®), one of only a few in Southern California to have obtained this highest level of certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_Equity.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:06pAVNET : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference in February
BU
04:06pInphi Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2018 Results
GL
04:05pAAON INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pKEY TRONIC CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY CORP : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pU.S. Sanctions on Venezuela's Crude Giant Boost Oil Prices
DJ
04:03pEXCLUSIVE : Venezuela proposes new oil contract terms to sidestep U.S. sanctions
RE
04:03pNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue and Net Income
BU
04:03pHAGENS BERMAN REMINDS ALKERMES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (NASDAQ : ALKS) Investors of February 25, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.