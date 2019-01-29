Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program

Temecula, CA, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services awarded a youth athletic sponsorship to the Intensity Athletics’ Bomb Squad through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy, and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships, and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.



“Associa Equity Management & Realty Services is honored to support this premier cheer and tumbling squad,” stated Lisa Locke, Associa Equity Management & Realty Services president. “This level of athletic competition is amazing to watch, and we are proud to help support their hard work, dedication, and competitive spirit. We look forward to their continued success.”



Equity Management & Realty Services is committed to the associations they manage. Whether it’s assessing property conditions, negotiating service contracts and supply agreements, or hiring onsite personnel, their property management services bring a powerful combination of wide-ranging resources. They will always provide a personal touch to each community they serve, regardless of the location, size or community type. Equity Management & Realty Services is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®), one of only a few in Southern California to have obtained this highest level of certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



