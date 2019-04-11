Associa Equity Management & Realty Services Welcomes San Luis Rey Equestrian Association to Client List

Temecula, CA, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Equity Management & Realty Services has been selected as the management company for the San Luis Rey Equestrian Association located in Bonsall, California.



The San Luis Rey Equestrian Association consists of 80 equestrian properties located near San Luis Rey Downs and the San Luis Rey Equine Hospital, making this an ideal equestrian community. San Luis Rey Downs is a private horse training facility that offers several amenities including a large regulation-sized equine pool, arena, round pens, stationary training gate, and much more. The San Luis Rey Equine Hospital is a distinguished equine hospital that has pioneered advances in equine abdominal surgery, radiographic technique, and nuclear scintigraphy.



“Equity Management is excited to welcome the San Luis Rey Equestrian Association to the Associa family,” stated Lisa Locke, Associa Equity Management president. “This is a unique property, and we look forward to working with the board of directors and residents to provide them with one-of-a-kind management solutions.”



Equity Management & Realty Services is an Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®), one of only a few in Temecula, CA to have obtained this highest level of certification from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Equity Management is committed to the associations we manage. Whether it’s assessing property conditions, negotiating service contracts and supply agreements, or hiring onsite personnel, our property management services bring a powerful combination of wide-ranging resources and a personal touch to each community we serve—regardless of the location, size or community type.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com