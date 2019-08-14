Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Hires Jamie Luke as Senior Vice President of Associa OnCall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 03:03pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hired Jamie Luke as the new senior vice president of Associa OnCall (AOC).

Mr. Luke brings more than 20 years of extensive leadership experience in global field services, field operations, and global customer success planning. Prior to joining Associa, he served as vice president and general manager of global field services for Cohu Inc. and Xcerra Corporation, both large capital equipment providers in the high-tech semiconductor equipment market. Mr. Luke also served as vice president of global field services for Universal Instruments, a New York-based capital equipment manufacturer in the high-tech electronics space. His experience includes building and leading large maintenance organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

AOC is Associa’s maintenance division that provides maintenance services to associations and homeowners throughout North America. AOC is comprised of local teams that are professional, friendly, and courteous to all clients, residents, and communities. They provide a suite of services including maintenance inspections, one-on-one consultations, hourly and contracted rates, project oversight, and interior and exterior restoration.

“Associa is continuing to develop and grow our AOC division, and with the addition of Jamie we are moving that initiative to the next level of service,” stated Jon Hunter, Associa chief operating officer. “His unwavering dedication to clients, unmatched reputation for delivering innovative worldwide business strategies and customer-focused solutions, and exceptional leadership skills makes him the perfect candidate for this position. We are excited to see where his unique skillset leads us in the future.”

Mr. Luke earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with Technical Merit Honors from DeVry University in Phoenix, AZ.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53pSTRATEGIC ENVIRONMENTAL & ENERGY RES : & ENERGY RESOURCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pENXNET : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pPuradyn Releases 2019 2nd Quarter Unaudited Financial Results
GL
03:52pASSOCIATED BRITISH ENGINEERING : Annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 march 2019
PU
03:52pROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES : Twice as much perfect day at cococay
PU
03:52pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Breaches of Fiduciary Duties By Management of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. – RMED
BU
03:51pALPHA EN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:51p Code42 to Speak and Exhibit at the CIO 100
BU
03:50pIMAGING3 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pMIKROS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULTS OF OPERATION. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : China's Tencent cautious after surge in quarterly profit
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
3Oil drops 3% on weak global economic data, U.S. crude stocks build
4APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights
5SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group