Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Hosts 9th Annual Western Region Charity Golf Tournament

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Aliso Viejo, CA, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, branches Professional Community Management, N.N. Jaeschke, Inc., The Prescott Companies, and Equity Management and Realty Services are hosting their 9th annual charity golf tournament “Unity in Community,” to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The tournament will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Aliso Viejo Country Club in Aliso Viejo, CA.

This will be the ninth installment of the largely popular and successful fundraiser, designed to bring together industry professionals, community leaders, Associa employees, board members, and residents to benefit a great cause—Associa Cares.

“Through donations raised at events like this, Associa Cares is able to provide assistance to families affected by natural or man-made disasters,” stated Matt Sesto, Associa regional vice president - western region. “It is a privilege to be part of the tremendous team organizing the event and an honor to help raise money for Associa Cares all while networking, having fun, and playing golf.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa 
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pMORPHPACKERS : Opens U.S. Legal Entity and Offices
BU
03:15pRoyalton Grenada Resort and Spa to open in March 2020
GL
03:14pOil steadies as U.S. crude stocks draw but fuel inventories rise
RE
03:13pTARGET : Retailers' results show sharp divide between losers, winners
AQ
03:13pCPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP/DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:13pABACUS HEALTH PRODUCTS : Announces Revised Release Date for 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast
BU
03:12pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:11pJoel Pitt joins Flume Health from Group Benefit Services, expands National Sales Team
PR
03:08pOUROFINO ÚDE ANIMAL PARTICIPAÇ&OTI : Institutional Presentation
PU
03:04pCINEDIGM : Mira Sorvino western 'Badland' finds distributor
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD : may sell its Isle of Skye fish farms
2ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows almost 30 per cent in the first half of 2019
3HANG SENG : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba postpones up to $15 billion Hong Kong listing amid protests: sources
4Texas shale towns grapple with growth as oil-bust fears fade
5EXCLUSIVE: Dozens of Airbus A380s face urgent checks after cracked part dug from ice

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group