Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Hosts Fourth COVID-19 Legal Webinar to Guide Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 02:54pm EDT

Dallas, TX, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted COVID-19: Considerations for Community Association Boards & Councils Part IV—Amenities, the fourth in a series of educational webinars aimed at helping community boards navigate the current challenges facing their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As projections for the spread of COVID-19 begin to show signs of peaking, communities across North America are faced with questions on how and when to relax stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. At the same time, residents are beginning to pressure their boards to reopen association amenities that were closed during the pandemic. To assist boards in addressing important questions related to amenities and evaluating what considerations and plans need to be made for their future accessibility, Associa invited leading attorneys from key markets to discuss these emerging issues.  

Andrew Fortin, Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, moderated as panelists addressed issues regarding association amenities, including facing resident pressures, loosening of state and provincial restrictions, board liability, resident lawsuits, enforcement considerations, and potential pitfalls of reopening too quickly. 

Panelists included:

  • Sandra L. Gottlieb, senior managing partner, SwedelsonGottlieb, California
  • Melissa Garcia, shareholder, Altitude Law, Colorado
  • Donna DiMaggio Berger, shareholder, Becker, Florida

“Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have offered industry expertise and guidance to board members as they made critical decisions for their communities,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Now, as we see things beginning to open up, we will continue to help association boards make informed choices that will be the most safe and beneficial for their communities.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR

This webinar is designed to provide board and council members with information to assist them in understanding their role as it applies to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. It is important to understand that this information is provided for your consideration and is not legal advice. Nothing in this presentation should be understood to create a lawyer client relationship between the webinar presenters and any person watching this program. It is important that questions related to current or future community health concerns be directed to qualified local counsel or authorities serving your specific community.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGAP : Amidst Pandemic, Gap Inc. Launches World-Class Distribution Center Months Ahead of Schedule
PU
03:41pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – HBB
GL
03:41pTHE BULLDOG-ANCORA GROUP : Amends Tender Offer for Adams Natural Resources Fund
BU
03:39pAM BEST : Bail Bond Market Grows Despite Legislative Headwinds (AM BestTV)
BU
03:38pShell, Murphy evacuating non-essential workers from U.S. Gulf due to storm
RE
03:38pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating HP Inc. (HPQ) for Misleading Shareholders
BU
03:36pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : Twin Peaks: State-Level Unemployment During Two Crises
BU
03:34pSCI Forms New Validation Team
BU
03:33pSUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:27pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) and Upcoming Deadline
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 50 MW order in China
3EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high
4BP PLC : BP : turns over rights to operate South Caucasus Pipeline to unit of Azeri SOCAR
5TESLA, INC. : Germany rebuffs gasoline auto lobby with radical electric plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group