Associa Hosts Third COVID-19 Legal Webinar to Guide Board Members

04/21/2020 | 02:57pm EDT

Dallas, TX, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted its third webinar, COVID-19: Considerations for Community Association Boards—Part III, which examined the implications that the current health pandemic has on community associations, board of directors, and community managers. 

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, boards and associations are facing new, historically unique challenges. To help assist boards as they address issues that arise during this time, Associa invited leading attorneys from California, Florida, and Ontario, to discuss regional updates, ongoing duties, and future plans for addressing COVID-19 concerns. Andrew Fortin, Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, moderated as panelists addressed issues within managed communities, including assessment collection, maintenance, government relief programs, and rule enforcement. 

To assist Associa’s clients as they face the uncertainty of COVID-19, the webinar was designed to help guide board members’ decision-making and encourage them to engage with attorneys and local health authorities for counsel during this time. 

Panelists for the webinar included:

  • Sandra L. Gottlieb, senior managing partner, SwedelsonGottlieb, California
  • Denis Lash, founder, Lash Condo Law, Ontario
  • Donna DiMaggio Berger, shareholder, Becker, Florida

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and affect the management of communities across North America, different and unique issues are beginning to unfold,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “This webinar was designed to connect our clients with legal experts and provide them a forum to engage in critical conversations about how to navigate those new challenges of this historic pandemic.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR

This webinar is designed to provide board and council members with information to assist them in understanding their role as it applies to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. It is important to understand that this information is provided for your consideration and is not legal advice. Nothing in this presentation should be understood to create a lawyer client relationship between the webinar presenters and any person watching this program. It is important that questions related to current or future community health concerns be directed to qualified local counsel or authorities serving your specific community.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
