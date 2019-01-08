Log in
Associa Managed Community Presented Community of the Year Award from the Maryland Building Industry Association

01/08/2019

Chantilly, VA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) & Select Community Services (SCS) managed community, Oxford Square, was presented with the Community of the Year Award by the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA).

The prestigious awards program is sponsored by MBIA’s Land Development Council and offers recognition to development professionals who provide superior and creative development projects that are sensitive to the community and make appropriate use of the existing natural elements. The awards are widely recognized as the area's most significant land development awards and are used to identify and promote best practices.

Oxford Square is a new transit-oriented community and a model of sustainable development that is located in Hanover, Maryland. Once complete, the unique community will consist of 1,492 townhomes and apartments with numerous on-site amenities. The community is near the Howard County Public School District and is within walking distance of a MARC station as well as local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. The architect was Hord Caplan Macht, the builders were Lennar and Harkins Builders, and the consulting engineer was Rutter Project Management.

“Oxford Square is a very special community and CMC is extremely proud that it was recognized by the MBIA for its outstanding community sustainability,” stated John Tsitos, Associa CMC president, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “These awards represent high standards of site planning and engineering that showcase innovative technologies that enhance the community. We look forward to providing Oxford Square with superior management and lifestyle services in the future.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
