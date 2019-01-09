Associa McKay Management Selected as New Management Company for The Colony at the Grand and Bayview II

Birmingham, AL, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected as the new management company for The Colony at the Grand and the Bayview II community located in Point Clear, Alabama.



The Colony at the Grand, which includes luxury condominium residence Bayview II, is located on the beautifully historic grounds of the Grand Hotel and has been specially designed with the nature lover in mind. The Colony and Bayview residents have access to the Grand Hotel amenities as well as additional private features including The Lakewood Club, golf club, Sweetwater Lake, and the Colony pool.



“Associa McKay Management is excited to partner with the Colony at the Grand and the Bayview II boards and residents to help them achieve their community vision,” stated Jada Hilyer, Associa McKay Management president. “It is an honor to be chosen to manage these luxury properties and exclusive amenities.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



