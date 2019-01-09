Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa McKay Management Selected as New Management Company for The Colony at the Grand and Bayview II

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 03:04pm EST

Birmingham, AL, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management has been selected as the new management company for The Colony at the Grand and the Bayview II community located in Point Clear, Alabama.

The Colony at the Grand, which includes luxury condominium residence Bayview II, is located on the beautifully historic grounds of the Grand Hotel and has been specially designed with the nature lover in mind. The Colony and Bayview residents have access to the Grand Hotel amenities as well as additional private features including The Lakewood Club, golf club, Sweetwater Lake, and the Colony pool.

“Associa McKay Management is excited to partner with the Colony at the Grand and the Bayview II boards and residents to help them achieve their community vision,” stated Jada Hilyer, Associa McKay Management president. “It is an honor to be chosen to manage these luxury properties and exclusive amenities.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_McKayManagement.jpg 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pBOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : 9-month core brand retail sales up 30%
AQ
03:48pKINGBOARD : to buy properties of Overseas Trust Bank Building
AQ
03:48pCONCORD NEW ENERGY : NE expects 100+% increase in year net
AQ
03:48pPremier Li vows more efforts in production safety
AQ
03:48pIMMU LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Immunomedics, Inc. Investors of Deadline in Case Seeking to Recover Investor Losses – IMMU
BU
03:47pCHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 636 pts at 26,512 midday; turnover at HK$64.4bn
AQ
03:47pMetropolitan Invests in Future Development of Local Water Supplies
BU
03:46pTokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention - Jiji
RE
03:46pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Ohr Pharmaceutical, Inc.
PR
03:46pLarson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, NEMA 3R, 7.5 kVA, 480V to 120/240V 1PH
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLENCORE : EXCLUSIVE: Top suspect in Vitol, Glencore Brazil bribery case arrested in U.S. - court
2APPLE : APPLE : Gives Cook 22% Raise
3ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: entered into an agreement with Samih Sawiris ..
4STRATEGY: Four sectors for the future
5BASF : BASF : China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.