Associa McKay Management Volunteers at SEC Baseball Tournament

06/18/2019 | 12:34pm EDT

Birmingham, AL, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management recently partnered with McDowell Security and volunteered to collect tickets and direct attendees at the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. McDowell Security donated their proceeds to Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The SEC Baseball Tournament featured the top 12 collegiate baseball teams from the Southeastern Conference with seventeen total games being played throughout the event.

“The tournament was a huge success and helped raised money for Associa Cares and the homeowners that are affected by natural and man-made disasters,” stated Jada Hilyer, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa McKay Management president. “We would like to thank McDowell Security for partnering with our team and generously donating to Associa Cares.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
