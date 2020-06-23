Log in
Associa Mid-Atlantic Adds Three New Communities to Client List

06/23/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

King of Prussia, PA, June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the addition of three new communities to its growing client portfolio. 

The first community, located in Jeffersonville, PA, is situated on 12 acres of partial woodlands on a bluff overlooking the Schuylkill River. The second community, in Doylestown, PA, is closely located to Doylestown’s Central Park, giving residents easy access to picnic areas, athletic facilities, and play areas. Associa Mid-Atlantic’s third newly acquired community is located in the heart of historic New Hope, PA. The community has a large pool and lounge area and is just minutes away from the many shopping and dining options that New Hope offers. 

Combined, the three communities total over 450 units. Associa Mid-Atlantic will bring their industry expertise and community management best practices to serve each of these new clients and residents. 

“We are honored to partner with the new communities and are excited for the opportunity to continue to expand our services throughout Pennsylvania,” stated Paula Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our main focus is on providing our communities, boards, and residents with the best management and lifestyle services. We look forward to demonstrating that while working with the board and establishing the communities’ vision.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
