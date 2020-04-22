Associa Mid-Atlantic Announces New Senior Community Association Managers

Mt. Laurel, NJ, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the promotions of Jennifer Johnson and Julia Payton to senior community association managers.

As senior community association managers, Ms. Johnson and Ms. Payton will be responsible for client relationships and quality assurance as well as mentoring managers and administering Associa’s educational policies and procedures.

Ms. Johnson has worked in property management for eight years, with experience in condominium associations, homeowner associations, new construction, mid-rise, commercial condominium associations, and age-restricted communities. For the last five years, she has been a valued member of the Associa team. Ms. Johnson has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations.

Ms. Payton began her property management career in 2004 and will celebrate her eighth anniversary with Associa Mid-Atlantic this year. She holds her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designations from the Community Associations Institute. Ms. Payton also earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s University.

“Jennifer and Julia have demonstrated a proven commitment to Associa Mid-Atlantic since they joined our team,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic branch president. “We know they will leverage their industry knowledge and experience and be an asset to our managers as we continue to provide excellent services to our clients.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa





Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com