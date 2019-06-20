Log in
Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected as New Management Company for Hidden Mill Community Association

06/20/2019 | 11:49am EDT

Mt. Laurel, NJ, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been named as the new management company for Hidden Mill Community Association, Inc.

Hidden Mill is a townhome community comprised of 120 homes including 100 townhomes and 20 single-family homes in Blackwood, NJ. This beautiful, secluded property is situated in an ideal location in the award-winning Gloucester Township school district and offers open spaces, vast streets, and a fun tot lot. Residents have access to a variety of retail and leisure activities, including malls, golf courses, restaurants, and medical facilities.

"On behalf of the entire Associa Mid-Atlantic family, we are thrilled to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for Hidden Mill," stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “This vibrant community truly is a special place to call home, and we look forward to working together to achieve their ultimate community vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
