Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Whispering Woods in East Coventry Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:19pm EDT

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces that they have been awarded the management agreement with Whispering Woods Association located in East Coventry, Pennsylvania.

The new luxury townhome community by LENNAR is comprised of 80 homes built on 36 acres in East Coventry, Chester County. Residents enjoy access to the Owen J Roberts School district, Perkiomen Trail, parks, and a playground as well as the Pottstown Riverfront which has many activities such as canoeing and kayaking. The property is near scores of retail and leisurely activities, including shopping, dining, and museums.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to partner with Whispering Woods and their board," said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. "Associa's vast experience and commitment to providing unmatched service will ensure a successful partnership for years to come."

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pJE, ABMD, NTAP, CTST CLASS ACTION DEADLINES : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in JE, ABMD, NTAP, and CTST of Filing Deadlines
GL
12:50pCarube Signs LOI to Acquire Latin America Resource Group
NE
12:50pDEFENSE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL : Signs Distribution Agreement with Halo Securities LLC of Margate FL
EQ
12:50pDefense Technologies International Signs Distribution Agreement with Halo Securities LLC of Margate FL
NE
12:50pSÜSS MICROTEC SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:48pGROWMAX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - GRO
AQ
12:47pJIANGSU SHAGANG : Chinese steel maker picks additional 24% stake in Global Switch ahead of IPO
RE
12:43pNew Report Reveals 5 Trends Reshaping Government Procurement
GL
12:43pDOMTAR CORPORATION : 's Sustainability Report Highlights a Better Future Together With Our Stakeholders
BU
12:41pDESTINATIONS CAREER ACADEMY OF OREGON : Welcomes Back Career-Focused Students for 2019-2020 School Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
4CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
5POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group