Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Wyckford Mews Condominium Association

King of Prussia, PA, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces that they have been awarded the management agreement with Wyckford Mews Condominium Association located in scenic Sellersville, Pennsylvania.



The community is comprised of 132 townhomes and is situated in a quiet municipality, halfway between Quakertown and Doylestown in the prominent Penn Ridge School District. Residents enjoy open spaces with building-wide events and have convenient access to major commuter routes to Philadelphia such as Routes 309, 113, 563, and 313. The property is near scores of retail and leisurely activities, including shopping centers, recreational buildings, and playgrounds.



“Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to welcome Wyckford Mews into the Associa family," said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. "Associa's vast experience and commitment to providing five-star service will ensure a successful partnership for years to come."



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



