Associa Nevada South Partners with KB Home to Manage New Client Communities

08/06/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South announces they will be partnering with KB Home to manage four new client communities. 

Together, the new communities will comprise of over 1,300 units across the Las Vegas metropolitan area, after build-out is completed. The properties are conveniently located near restaurants, schools, shopping, and major Las Vegas-area employers. 

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders and community developers in the United States. Houses built by KB Home are designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality techniques and materials utilized in construction that deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes and support healthier indoor environments. Associa Nevada South will expand its community outreach and client base by partnering with KB Home to offer residents and board members one-of-a-kind management and lifestyle services. 

"KB Home is excited to work with Associa Nevada South on the management of a few of our newest communities. Through this partnership, KB hopes to ensure that KB Homes’ buyers have access to the best management services available,” stated Shaari Stark, HOA specialist for KB Home. “We are customer obsessed and our team is committed to providing homeowners with an easy, well-established transition system to ensure peace of mind when joining our homeowners’ associations. We are confident that with Associa Nevada South’s expertise in the industry, we can work together to provide our residents with this and a positive community atmosphere.”

“Associa Nevada South is committed to expanding our community partnerships and outreach, so our team is proud to be partnering with KB Home as the management agent for these new communities,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “We look forward to customizing our management services to best serve each community and their residents based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

