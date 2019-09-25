Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Nevada South Welcomes Three New Communities to Client List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:37pm EDT

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South has added three new communities to its growing client list.

Chestnut Hill at Providence Community Association and Living Smart at Providence Community Association are located within the beautiful Providence Master Planned Community and are comprised of 295 single-family homes in Providence, Nevada. This one-of-a-kind master planned community offers residents tree-lined boulevards, flowing parks, and a year-round calendar of planned community events.

The Greenway Village Homeowners Association is comprised of 119 single-family homes and located in Henderson, Nevada. The community’s residents can enjoy the beautiful foliage, walking trails, and private park.

“Associa Nevada South continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “The addition of these new clients is a true testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. We look forward to working with the boards and serving the residents for many years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:03pADVERSARIAL SECURITY TESTING DEMO : A Compromised System
PU
05:03pSECUREWORKS : What Proof of Compliance will GDPR Regulators be Looking for?
PU
05:03pADVERSARIAL TESTING DEMO : A Compromised System
PU
05:02pVICI PROPERTIES INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pFIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces $5 Million Private Placement
AQ
05:02pNAMI CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pNAMI CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pU.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
RE
05:01pMOODY : Launches Moody's Local to Provide Domestic Credit Ratings and Research in Latin America
BU
05:01pINNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES : Expands Real Estate Partnership with PharmaCann at Massachusetts Property
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria axe merger talks
4DOLLAR INDEX : Oil falls about 1% on surprise U.S. crude build, Saudi crude output
5MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group