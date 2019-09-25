Associa Nevada South Welcomes Three New Communities to Client List

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South has added three new communities to its growing client list.

Chestnut Hill at Providence Community Association and Living Smart at Providence Community Association are located within the beautiful Providence Master Planned Community and are comprised of 295 single-family homes in Providence, Nevada. This one-of-a-kind master planned community offers residents tree-lined boulevards, flowing parks, and a year-round calendar of planned community events.

The Greenway Village Homeowners Association is comprised of 119 single-family homes and located in Henderson, Nevada. The community’s residents can enjoy the beautiful foliage, walking trails, and private park.

“Associa Nevada South continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “The addition of these new clients is a true testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. We look forward to working with the boards and serving the residents for many years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

