Associa Northern California Community Directors Earn PCAM® Designation

02/01/2019 | 03:01pm EST

PLEASANTON, CA, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California is proud to announce that community directors, Doreen Tejeda, John Caffall, and Sonia Lopez, have earned the prestigious Professional Community Associations Manager (PCAM®) designation through the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this prestigious industry achievement, community managers must complete several requirements, which include completing five years of direct community association management experience, successful completion of all six M-200 level courses, and passing the CMCA® examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

“Associa Northern California is extremely proud of our PCAM® recipients and the dedication of each and every employee,” stated Kelly Zibell, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “Earning the PCAM® designation takes hard work and determination, which speaks to our true commitment to continued employee education. These industry leaders have earned the highest professional recognition possible, and we are excited to watch them continue to thrive.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

0_medium_AssociaNorthernCalifornia.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
