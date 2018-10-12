Associa Northern California Hosts Educational Webinar for Board Members

PLEASANTON, CA, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California will be hosting its “Assessments - When, How, and Why” board member educational webinar on Monday, October 15, 2018 at 6PM – 7PM PDT.



The webinar will be hosted by Zer Iyer, partner with Angius & Terry LLP, who will provide board members with important industry information on assessments. Specific topics will include:





How to levy a special assessment

How much an assessment can be charged or changed

When to charge interest and late fees

How to charge an owner back for damages

“There are many rules and civil code requirements around what an association can levy and collect on, which can make it extremely confusing to understand,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California senior vice president. “Associa Northern California is dedicated to educating our board members and providing them the tools they need to be successful. As we approach budget season, we wanted to help prepare our board members and offer them the most up-to-date assessment information available.”



Please click HERE to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com