Associa Participates in National Night Out Across Texas, Arizona, California, and Florida

10/04/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is a national sponsor of the annual National Night Out (NNO) campaign to help promote community safety, unity, and crime prevention.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Associa employees rallied to support more than 125 events in client communities across Texas, Arizona, California, and Florida.

The Associa Supports Kids lovable mascot, Scout, joined a team from Associa’s home office and the Richardson Police Department to visit community events in Richardson, Texas. They dispatched police officers, local dignitaries, and volunteers to 171 neighborhood NNO events around the city. Volunteers handed out kid-friendly items including Scout’s safety-tips coloring and activity booklets, bright yellow “Safe & Strong” silicon wristbands, and for parents, ChildPrint ID kits.

“We are excited to again be a national sponsor for National Night Out. The City of Richardson fully embraces neighborhood and community engagement as evidenced by their broad participation and support of NNO events across the city,” stated Annette Ratliff, Associa community liaison and director of corporate citizenship. “Associa was honored to join with them and witness neighbors meeting each other for fun and fellowship – right on the streets where they live.”

Associa Supports Kids is a value-added program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience year-round. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness. For more information about safety and sports sponsorships programs, visit www.associasupportskids.org.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
