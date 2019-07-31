Log in
Associa Principal Management Group of Houston Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

07/31/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

Houston, TX, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of Houston (PMG- Houston) recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Associa PMG office in Houston, Texas.

The event hosted current and potential board members who listened to a presentation by Jeff Barnett, senior vice president for Mutual of Omaha Bank. The presentation included information regarding the proper planning for community projects, how to complete the project in the estimated timeframe, and how to stay on budget and finish the project efficiently. 

“At Associa Principal Management Group of Houston, we know that knowledge is power, and we’re committed to the continued education of board members,” stated David Orr, PMG- Houston president. “We would like to thank Mutual of Omaha Bank for sponsoring the seminar, as well as Jeff who shared his knowledge and best practices and answered the important questions from attendees. We look forward to hosting our next educational event.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
