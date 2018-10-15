Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Selected to Manage 13 New Communities

Dallas, TX, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG) has been selected as the management company for 13 new community associations.



The new communities are comprised of more than 1800 units that include mid-rise condominium communities to large single-family neighborhoods located throughout the DFW Metroplex.



“PMG North Texas is excited to be named as the new management company for these unique communities,” stated Mark Southall, Associa PMG North Texas president. “Each of the associations are putting their trust in us for their management needs and our primary priority is to serve them well and drive superior results for their communities. These communities are all extremely different, and it shows the versatility we have at Associa. We focus on customizing our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



