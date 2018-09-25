Associa Promotes Erin Baker to Regional Sales Director

Dallas, TX, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Erin Baker to regional sales director.



In her new position, Ms. Baker will focus on the development and sales activities in the central region in order to achieve maximum profitability and client growth. She will establish sales strategies to expand the customer base as well as contribute to the development of sales, training, and educational programs for clients, business development professionals, and branch leaders.



Ms. Baker has more than six years of association management experience with Associa and has continued to advance her career in the industry. She has served in many positions from assistant and community manager to business development manager in several Texas locations before moving to Colorado where she led the team as the business development director. Prior to joining Associa, Ms. Baker spent more than 14 years as an executive manager in the luxury hospitality and restaurant industry.



“Erin’s vast knowledge of community management, strong work ethic, and focus on exceptional customer service will be a huge asset to our current and potential clients,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “Erin has crushed every target goal set for her and has earned multiple awards at Associa including 2017 Salesperson of the Year. Her passion for our clients and industry will make her a huge success in this new position and I look forward to watching her continue to excel.”



Ms. Baker attended Oklahoma State University and pursued a degree in hospitality business.



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



