Associa Promotes Robert Simpson to Regional Sales Director

02/28/2019 | 02:59pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Robert Simpson to regional sales director for the central region.

0_medium_RobertSimpsonpicture.jpg


2_medium_Associa.jpg


Mr. Simpson has more than nine years of customer service, business development, and community management experience serving in a variety of capacities including customer service manager, community association manager, and director of business development.

As the new regional sales director, Mr. Simpson will focus on increasing client growth, company development, and sales activities in the central region in order to achieve maximum productivity. He will establish sales initiatives to expand customer outreach, as well as develop sales strategies, training programs, and educational courses for clients, business development professionals, and branch leaders.

“Robert’s industry experience coupled with his business development and customer service background will be an asset as the new regional sales director,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “His caring and efficient approach to client relations will help maximize our growth potential and expand our community reach in the region. Robert is known for his enthusiasm and professionalism, and we look forward to seeing those attributes take us to the next level.”

Mr. Simpson graduated from California State University of Fullerton with a degree in communications. He has been a valued member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI), serving in both the Orange County Regional chapter and Austin chapter.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
