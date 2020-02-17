Log in
Associa Real Property Management, Inc. Names Brandi Smith as Vice President of Business Development

02/17/2020 | 05:08pm EST

Dublin, OH, Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management names Brandi Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, as the new vice president of business development.

Ms. Smith has more than 15 years of property management, land development, and real estate experience. As the new vice president of business development, Ms. Smith will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Brandi’s ambition and work ethic will drive her in this new position and propel the branch to the next level of client growth,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “Her vast knowledge of the business and her ability to connect with clients will help her transition from operations to client development.”

Ms. Smith has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation.

She graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Science in Risk Management and Insurance. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
