Associa Real Property Management, Inc. Receives Corporate Citizenship Award

09/12/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Dublin, OH, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management, Inc. (RPM) receives the prestigious Corporate Citizenship Award from Columbus Business First for the second consecutive year.

Columbus Business First launched its Corporate Citizenship survey, a part of a larger initiative to celebrate companies who are excelling in charitable work, donations, and making Central Ohio a better place for its residents. The new survey award program will replace its long-running Corporate Caring Awards that honored companies' philanthropic efforts through nominations and judged applications.

The Corporate Citizenship Award honors companies for their financial contributions, volunteer service, and other unique donations to Columbus' charities and nonprofit organizations.

“It is such an honor to be part of this giving community. We are overwhelmed with gratitude to receive this esteemed award for the second year in a row,” stated Aimee Myers, Associa Real Property Management president. “Associa Real Property Management’s commitment to the community will continue to be a top priority as we expand our charitable efforts and philanthropic services for many years to come.”

Columbus Business First brings the latest business news including updates throughout the day, the week's top stories, and other popular features in the print edition. Columbus Business First is part of the American City Business Journals (ACBJ). ACBJ is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage and breaking news from local business communities. Through print, digital products and face-to-face events, ACBJ offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. ACBJ is the premier media solutions platform for companies that target business decision-makers.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

