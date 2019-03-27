Associa Recognized by Florida Community Association Journal Magazine

Fort Myers, FL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored that its Florida branches have been recognized as a Diamond level winner, the award’s highest honor, by the Florida Community Association Journal Magazine (FLCAJ) Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that the branches have been recognized by the readers of the FLCAJ.



The FLCAJ has provided news and vital information to operators of condominiums, homeowners associations, cooperatives, and other multi-unit communities every month since 1987. FLCAJ contains news and feature articles dealing with areas of interest to managers and board members. The editorial covers legal matters, accounting practices, insurance, rules enforcement, cost-saving practices, industry events, building and grounds maintenance, security solutions, education, and more.



“It is an honor to be recognized by the FLCAJ,” stated John Hensley, Associa Gulf Coast president. “With more than 8400 votes cast, winning the Diamond level award is a testament to our dedicated employees and leadership teams’ hard work and continued commitment to our clients. We are excited to continue serving our board members and residents in the future.”



With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



