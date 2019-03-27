Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Associa Recognized by Florida Community Association Journal Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

Fort Myers, FL, March 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is honored that its Florida branches have been recognized as a Diamond level winner, the award’s highest honor, by the Florida Community Association Journal Magazine (FLCAJ) Readers’ Choice Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that the branches have been recognized by the readers of the FLCAJ.

The FLCAJ has provided news and vital information to operators of condominiums, homeowners associations, cooperatives, and other multi-unit communities every month since 1987. FLCAJ contains news and feature articles dealing with areas of interest to managers and board members. The editorial covers legal matters, accounting practices, insurance, rules enforcement, cost-saving practices, industry events, building and grounds maintenance, security solutions, education, and more.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the FLCAJ,” stated John Hensley, Associa Gulf Coast president. “With more than 8400 votes cast, winning the Diamond level award is a testament to our dedicated employees and leadership teams’ hard work and continued commitment to our clients. We are excited to continue serving our board members and residents in the future.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

0_medium_Associa.jpg
 


Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pDIVERSIFIED GAS & OIL : Proposed Placing by way of Accelerated Bookbuild
PU
03:50pBANNER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:49pRESERVE PETROLEUM : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : to face Spurs in Shanghai pre-season match
AQ
03:48pMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : re-appoints Kenichi Ayukawa as MD and CEO for 3 years
AQ
03:48pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boosted by Mourinho's work, claims Louis Van Gaal
AQ
03:48pINDIAN BANK : PSBs set to end FY19 stronger
AQ
03:47pMINDTREE : forms panel to evaluate Larsen & Toubro offer
AQ
03:47pAXIS BANK : formulates plan to deliver 18 per cent RoE
AQ
03:46pREGI U S INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. to overhaul air safety oversight in response to two Boeing ..
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : shares soar after head office is cleared
3IMPERIAL BRANDS : IMPERIAL BRANDS : says growth near top of range, eyes U.S. vaping crackdown
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Set to Sell Half of Smart Unit to China's Geely -FT
5DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : U.S. authority probes Swedbank over money laundering allegations; HQ searc..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.