Associa Tennessee Holds Virtual 5K Charity Competition to Support Associa Cares

08/25/2020 | 02:59pm EDT

Brentwood, TN, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Tennessee announces the “Get Up & Move” charity competition, which helps support Associa Cares, Associa’s national non-profit organization. The event starts September 9, 2020 and continues through October 21, 2020. 

The virtual 5K-style charity event will be Associa Tennessee’s first-annual Associa Cares fundraiser, with the money raised going to support charitable disaster relief and community assistance provided by the non-profit organization. In light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this entirely virtual charity event protects the health and safety of participants while ensuring that Associa Cares raises the funds necessary to help those in need.  

The “Get Up & Move” competition is hosted through Charity Footprints, a mission driven organization that combines fitness and charitable giving. During a six-week period beginning September 9, 2020, participants will complete the physical activity of their choice wherever and however they prefer. Using their preferred activity device, they will watch their miles build until the competition ends on October 21, 2020. Associa encourages individuals or companies wanting to help raise awareness and crucial funds for Associa Cares’ disaster relief to participate. Participants will be energized by the spirit of competition and the opportunity to compete for great prizes.   

“Despite the circumstances and challenges of this year, the assistance Associa Cares has given to Associa Tennessee’s communities, both client and non-client, have made a huge impact,” stated Jeremey Williams,CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, LSM®, Associa Tennessee president. “Now, more than ever, is the time to pay it forward. We know our community partners will share in our excitement by joining us for some fun competition in support of disaster relief.”

For questions about the “Get Up & Move” event and to learn how to participate, contact Julian White at Julian.White@associa.us.

Associa Cares has provided assistance to nearly 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. Over $70,000 has been distributed to Tennessee residents and organizations in 2020 to date. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
