Associa's John Krueger Appointed to Community Associations Institute Government and Public Affairs Committee

02/25/2019 | 03:16pm EST

Dallas, TX, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that John Krueger, vice president of government affairs, has been appointed as the newest member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Government and Public Affairs Committee (G&PA) for the 2019-2020 term.

CAI is an international organization dedicated to building better communities by representing homeowners’ associations, condominium associations, community managers, and other leaders in the community association management industry. CAI provides information, education, and resources to the homeowner volunteers who govern communities and the professionals who support them.

Mr. Krueger has nearly 30 years of public policy and public affairs experience, including professional staff member for federal and state legislators, public and governmental affairs consultant, and registered lobbyist at both federal and state levels. He has been a valued member of Associa for four years where he is responsible for strengthening relationships with state and national legislators and focuses on ensuring that Associa and its clients have a legal and regulatory framework that cultivates vibrant community associations and a thriving management industry. As a member of the G&PA committee, Mr. Krueger will use his vast experience working with state legislatures to ensure that only the best public policy will become enacted into law, as well as serve to promote and uphold prudent and constructive statues that will continue to enhance the community association industry.

“John is an essential member of our team and he brings his multitude of talents and varied expertise to his new role as G&PA committee member,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president, external affairs. “He will support and provide counsel on public policy positions on key legal, legislative, and regulatory issues at all levels of government. He is the right guy for the job and his tireless efforts to promote and protect good public policy not only benefit CAI, but also the entire industry.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
