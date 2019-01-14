Associated British Ports increases investments in Port of Hull ahead of Brexit

ABP said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20190114:nPreXmVKta it was working to support businesses that are anxious about a no-deal Brexit and the potential "severe disruption" that it may cause with the March 29 exit date ticking closer.

"We have already seen volumes begin to rise at our ports on the Humber as customers look for alternatives to Dover," said ABP, which has 21 ports across England, Scotland and Wales.

Prime Minister Theresa May's government has repeatedly warned that a no deal will lead to severe economic disruption, with the transport ministry testing the road network to Dover, Europe's busiest ferry port.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)