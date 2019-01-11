Log in
Association Establishes Cyber Security Scholarship

01/11/2019

Fairfax, Virginia, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helping to prepare future generations of information technology defenders is one of AFCEA International’s primary goals. To achieve this objective, the association’s Educational Foundation has created a $5,000 scholarship for college students studying cybersecurity.

AFCEA International donated $25,000 of the proceeds from its David Sarnoff Award Dinner, which honored Adm. Michael S. Rogers, USN (Ret.). The scholarship was created in recognition of Adm. Rogers’ service in the field of cybersecurity.

“Cybersecurity and education are closely linked, and we need plenty of both if we are to meet the threats to our nation within the digital realm. As important as new technologies are to our ability to meet those threats, it is our human capital that is both our greatest edge and our largest shortfall. I applaud AFCEA for recognizing that and establishing the AFCEA Educational Foundation Cyber Security Scholarship,” Adm. Rogers said.

Applicants for the Cyber Security Scholarship currently must be at least a second-year college student enrolled in a four-year college or university. In addition, they must be majoring in cybersecurity, computer science, digital forensics, information assurance, information technology, electronic engineering or other field related to supporting U.S. cyber enterprises.

Students are asked to provide basic information as well as a brief synopsis of their current academic program and a personal statement outlining their career goals and how they will contribute to the U.S. workforce in areas related to STEM, defense, communications, information technology, national security and/or information systems. This is a merit-based scholarship; financial need will be one of several criteria used to choose the winner.

Applicants also are required to provide a current official school transcript from the school’s registrar’s office and at least two letters of recommendation from a faculty member in their major area of study.

This scholarship is one of three STEM Major undergraduate scholarships the AFCEA Educational Foundation currently offers. The foundation also offers a $2,500 STEM Major Scholarship and a $3,000 Undergraduate Diversity Scholarship. Students are invited to apply for all three scholarships using one online application. The deadline is April 12, 2019.

In addition to the new cybersecurity award, the foundation offers diversity graduate, ROTC, STEM Teacher and War Veterans scholarships. Through the AFCEA Educational Foundation and its chapters, AFCEA International provides $2 million in scholarships annually to support STEM students and teachers.

The AFCEA Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations to the foundation can be made securely online.

Additional details about application requirements are available online. For more information, contact Amanda Goehring via email or at (703) 631-6147.

 AFCEA International, established in 1946, is a non-profit membership association serving the military, government, industry and academia. Join online.

Maryann Lawlor
AFCEA International
(703) 631-6179
mlawlor@afcea.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
