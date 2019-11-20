Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Village of Deerfield Beach Homeowners Association

Miramar, FL, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, has been selected to manage the Village of Deerfield Beach Homeowners Association in Deerfield Beach, Florida.



The Village of Deerfield Beach Homeowners Association is a new 70-unit townhouse and single-family home development. The community is located in sunny Deerfield Beach, famous for its gorgeous, sandy beaches, world-class water sports, deep sea fishing, golf, dining, and shopping. It is conveniently near I-95 with easy access to the turnpike, close proximity to Boca Raton, Hillsboro Avenue, Federal Highway, and access to the beach.



“Association Services of Florida continues to be dedicated to providing unmatched management services and expanding our client reach throughout Florida,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Association Services of Florida president. “We are excited to partner with the Village of Deerfield Beach Homeowners Association and look forward to working with their board and residents.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



