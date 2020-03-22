Association of Flight Attendants CWA : Flight Attendants Urge No Vote on Senate GOP "Leave All Workers Behind" Stimulus

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2020 at 3:00pm ET) - The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA) released the following statement ahead of a cloture vote on the Senate stimulus bill:
'The no-strings-attached corporate windfall proposed by the Senate is worse than the Bank Bailout of 2008. The proposal allows CEOs to lay off millions of workers while stuffing their pockets with taxpayers' dollars. We are the taxpayers and the relief needs to be structured from the ground up. As currently drafted, the Senate Republican proposal fails American workers and taxpayers. Relief is needed urgently, but it's worth taking the time to get this right for working people. Any relief must come with a guarantee to keep workers on the payroll, a ban on stock buybacks and executive bonuses, and strong Congressional oversight to keep companies in line. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO urges a 'no' vote on this corporate bailout.'
###
The Association of Flight Attendants is the Flight Attendant union. Focused 100 percent on Flight Attendant issues, AFA has been the leader in advancing the Flight Attendant profession for 74 years. Serving as the voice for Flight Attendants in the workplace, in the aviation industry, in the media and on Capitol Hill, AFA has transformed the Flight Attendant profession by raising wages, benefits and working conditions. Nearly 50,000 Flight Attendants come together to form AFA, part of the 700,000-member strong Communications Workers of America (CWA), AFL-CIO. Visit us at www.afacwa.org.
Disclaimer
Association of Flight Attendants - CWA published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:46:06 UTC