Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Association of Flight Attendants CWA : Flight Attendants Urge No Vote on Senate GOP "Leave All Workers Behind" Stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:47pm EDT

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2020 at 3:00pm ET) - The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA) released the following statement ahead of a cloture vote on the Senate stimulus bill:

'The no-strings-attached corporate windfall proposed by the Senate is worse than the Bank Bailout of 2008. The proposal allows CEOs to lay off millions of workers while stuffing their pockets with taxpayers' dollars. We are the taxpayers and the relief needs to be structured from the ground up. As currently drafted, the Senate Republican proposal fails American workers and taxpayers. Relief is needed urgently, but it's worth taking the time to get this right for working people. Any relief must come with a guarantee to keep workers on the payroll, a ban on stock buybacks and executive bonuses, and strong Congressional oversight to keep companies in line. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO urges a 'no' vote on this corporate bailout.'

###

The Association of Flight Attendants is the Flight Attendant union. Focused 100 percent on Flight Attendant issues, AFA has been the leader in advancing the Flight Attendant profession for 74 years. Serving as the voice for Flight Attendants in the workplace, in the aviation industry, in the media and on Capitol Hill, AFA has transformed the Flight Attendant profession by raising wages, benefits and working conditions. Nearly 50,000 Flight Attendants come together to form AFA, part of the 700,000-member strong Communications Workers of America (CWA), AFL-CIO. Visit us at www.afacwa.org.

Disclaimer

Association of Flight Attendants - CWA published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 01:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06pBanks borrow $34.9 billion from BOJ's one-week dollar funding operation on Monday
RE
10:48pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
10:25pOil markets slump amid coronavirus chaos
RE
10:22pStocks crumble as more nations shut for business to curb virus
RE
10:20pStocks crumble as more nations shut for business to curb virus
RE
10:17pDollar gains as pandemic drives global demand for cash
RE
10:16pAutomakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
RE
10:08pExxon notifies contractors, vendors of spending cuts over coronavirus
RE
09:47pASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS CWA : Flight Attendants Urge No Vote on Senate GOP "Leave All Workers Behind" Stimulus
PU
09:38pBOEING WORKER AT EVERETT PLANT DIES FROM CORONAVIRUS : Seattle Times
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
4Senate GOP coronavirus bill aids U.S. transit, airports but loans not cash for airlines
5COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group