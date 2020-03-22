Association of Flight Attendants CWA : Flight Attendants Urge No Vote on Senate GOP "Leave All Workers Behind" Stimulus

WASHINGTON (March 22, 2020 at 3:00pm ET) - The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO (AFA) released the following statement ahead of a cloture vote on the Senate stimulus bill:

'The no-strings-attached corporate windfall proposed by the Senate is worse than the Bank Bailout of 2008. The proposal allows CEOs to lay off millions of workers while stuffing their pockets with taxpayers' dollars. We are the taxpayers and the relief needs to be structured from the ground up. As currently drafted, the Senate Republican proposal fails American workers and taxpayers. Relief is needed urgently, but it's worth taking the time to get this right for working people. Any relief must come with a guarantee to keep workers on the payroll, a ban on stock buybacks and executive bonuses, and strong Congressional oversight to keep companies in line. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO urges a 'no' vote on this corporate bailout.'

###