Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) Announces Results of Officer Elections; Orchard Ascends to President Position

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) announced today that its Board of the Directors has elected a new slate of officers under the leadership of a new President — Luke Orchard, Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance & Risk Management Officer for IGT.



Previously an AGEM Vice President, Orchard replaces Tom Nieman as President for a 2-year term, while Mr. Nieman moves to the Treasurer position for a 1-year term. One-year terms were approved for:

Vice President Thomas Jingoli (Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer, Konami Gaming)

Vice President David Lucchese (Executive Vice President, Digital & Interactive Business Leader, Everi)

Vice President Robert “Bob” Parente (Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer, Gaming, Scientific Games)

Vice President Eric Fisher (President, Gaming, Crane Payment Innovations)

Secretary Mark Dunn (Executive Vice President & General Counsel, Aristocrat Leisure Limited)

Treasurer Tom Nieman (Vice President, Marketing, JCM Global)

General Counsel Daron Dorsey (Senior Vice President and General Counsel - Americas, Ainsworth Game Technology)

AGEM is a non-profit international trade association representing manufacturers and suppliers of electronic gaming devices, lotteries, systems, table games, online technology, sports betting, key components and support products and services for the gaming industry. AGEM works to further the interests of gaming equipment suppliers throughout the world. Through political action, regulatory influence, trade show partnerships, educational alliances, information dissemination and good corporate citizenship, the members of AGEM work together to create benefits for every company within the organization. Together, AGEM has assisted regulatory agencies and participated in the legislative process to solve problems and create a business environment where AGEM members can prosper while providing a strong level of support to education and responsible gaming initiatives. For more information, visit www.AGEM.org.

The current AGEM membership roster, 167 companies strong based in 22 countries, is a who’s who of the supplier segment of the global gaming industry: AGEM Gold Members: AGS, Ainsworth Game Technology, Aristocrat Technologies, Everi, International Game Technology (IGT), Konami Gaming, Merkur Gaming, NOVOMATIC Group, Scientific Games and Sega Sammy Creation. AGEM Silver Members: Action Gaming, Aruze Gaming America, Betson Enterprises, Casino Technology, Crane Payment Innovations (CPI), Gaming Partners International (GPI), Inspired Gaming, JCM Global, Ortiz Gaming, Quixant PLC, Suzo-Happ Group, TCSJohnHuxley, TransAct Technologies and Zitro. AGEM Bronze Members: Abbiati Casino Equipment, Ace Systems Mx, Alfastreet, Amatic Industries, APEX gaming, Atlas Gaming, Astro Corp., BetConstruct, Bingotimes Digital Technology, Cammegh Limited, Century Gaming Technologies, CG Technology (CGT), Cole Kepro International, DR Gaming Technology (DRGT), Euro Games Technology (EGT), Exacta Systems, FBM, Galaxy Gaming, Gamblit Gaming, GameCo, Gaming Arts, Gaming Support, Glory Global Solutions, Grand Vision Gaming, Incredible Technologies, Interblock USA, Jackpot Digital, Jumbo Technology, Matsui Gaming Machine Co., Metronia, Patriot Gaming & Electronics, PDS Gaming, RCT Gaming, Spintec, Synergy Blue, Table Trac, Weike Gaming Technology, Wells-Gardner Technologies, Win Systems and Worldpay Gaming. AGEM Associate Members: 3M Touch Systems, Adlink Technology, Advantech-Innocore, Agilysys, Aon, ArdentSky, Arrow International, Asimex Global, Atrient, Automated Cashless Systems, Automated Systems America, Inc. (ASAI), Axiomtek, BDO USA, British Group Interactive (BGI), Capco, Carmanah Signs, Catapult Global, CDC Gaming Reports, CMC Trading Engineering (International) Ltd, Comer Holdings, Comtrade Gaming, Cooper Levenson, CS-1 Transportation, Deloitte LLP, Digital Instinct, DiTronics Financial Services, Dominode, Duane Morris LLP, E4 Gaming, EFCOtec Corporation, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, Elite Gaming Technology, Fantini Research, Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, Fox Rothschild, G2 Game Design, Gambling Compliance, Gamesman, Gaming Capital Group, Gaming Publishing / G3 Magazine, GAN, Ganlot, Gary Platt Manufacturing, Gasser Chair Company, Genesis Interactive Technologies, GET IN Global, Global Gaming Business (GGB) Magazine, Global Gaming Group (G3), Greenberg Traurig, GSL Gaming Group, House Advantage, Howard & Howard, Impact Display Solutions, Intel, IPS, James Industries, James Industry Research Group, Jones Walker, JP Morgan Chase, KEY-BAK, Kiron Interactive, Kontron, Lazcano Sámano, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Leadman Electronics USA, Lightstone Solutions, Majestic Realty, Millennial Esports, NanoLumens, Nanoptix, Olsen Gaming / Spectronix, Outpost Creative, Patir Casino Seating, Plus Studios, Portilla Ruy-Díaz y Aguilar, Posiflex Business Machines, Proforma GPS, Regulatory Management Counselors (RMC), Rising Digital, RMMC, RSM US LLP, SAP, SCA Gaming, Sightline Payments, Southco, southfi, Spin Games, StylGame USA, TACK Electronics, Taft Stettinius & Hollister, Talent Associates, The Bright Group, The United States Playing Card Company, Touch Dynamic, Tournament One, TOVIS, TraffGen USA, Veridocs, Wells Fargo, Yogonet, Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) and Zebra Technologies.

