Association of Independent Mortgage Experts : Hosting One-Day Sponsorship Open House Event Highlighting Unique Partnership Opportunities

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME), a nonprofit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers today announced it will be hosting a one-day workshop for companies interested in becoming an AIME sponsor in 2020. The workshop titled, Sponsor Exclusive, will be held at the AIME headquarters in Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, November 13th.

AIME will highlight how the association is uniting the mortgage broker community alongside the companies that support the association each and every day.

“Sponsorship and exhibitor partners are key to AIME’s mission of supplying innovative and advanced resources to give our members the tools they need to succeed in the mortgage industry,” said Anthony Casa, chairman of AIME. “If the broker channel has a goal of reaching 50% market share by the end of 2021, AIME must consistently bring value to our members by giving them access to the technology and industry partners that will allow their businesses to truly excel in the marketplace.”

The event will give potential sponsors the opportunity to hear from several top industry leaders of current sponsors discuss how the nonprofit and its members have successfully supported the growth of their businesses. Speakers will also appeal to potential partners about how this sponsorship opportunity will allow businesses to connect with the increasingly profitable broker channel and its expanding market share in the mortgage industry.

“We would like to take the full day to share how AIME is uniting the mortgage broker community and how we are working with both independent mortgage brokers and the companies that support them to grow the wholesale lending channel,” said Casa.

Members of the AIME management team will elaborate on the association’s goals and on-going initiatives for 2020 from a communication, marketing, business development and events perspective to highlight the value of partnership with AIME. Current members and sponsors will also take part in panel discussions to showcase how AIME has been a worthwhile partner in the mortgage industry.

Current panel speakers will include:

If you are interested in learning how sponsoring AIME in 2020 can help your organization develop new relationships with more independent mortgage brokers and strengthen existing partnerships please register for this event at: https://bit.ly/34jbCnk

About Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a nonprofit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 40,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME plans to operate with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market by 2020.

For additional information regarding the benefits associated with an AIME membership, as well as wholesale-focused lenders and vendors interested in sponsoring AIME, visit www.AIMEGroup.com.

