Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AssuranceAmerica Successfully Implements the One Inc Digital Payments Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 11:15am EDT

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, provider of digital payment solutions for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce that AssuranceAmerica has successfully implemented the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, expanding payment functionality and channels for the company’s existing insurance products and services.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas, AssuranceAmerica provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance to the non-standard private automobile segment. AssuranceAmerica selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform for its comprehensive, insurance-specific functionality with multiple PCI compliant payment interfaces designed to enhance the user’s overall experience.

“AssuranceAmerica is devoted to providing excellent service to our customers,” said Joseph Skruck, president and chief executive for AssuranceAmerica. “With the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, we’ve been able to modernize our payment processes, creating an easy-to-use, secure, integrated experience for our customers and independent agents.”

The platform provides AssuranceAmerica with an inbound Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, streamlined reporting, and efficient payment processing. These elements are expected to defray costs and improve agent-policyholder interactions, resulting in a seamless payment process that greatly improves the overall customer experience.

“We are so pleased to provide the payments solution AssuranceAmerica was seeking,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. “With the new features and functionality, they will be able to enhance the quality of their customer engagement, and there are significant cost savings that will also build over time.”

About One Inc
One Inc provides insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) a digital payments platform designed to maximize the retention of a new generation of policyholders—while reducing security risks and minimizing processing costs. The One Inc platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing for both premiums and claims to create a frictionless payment experience for customers. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars a year in payments for customers. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

About AssuranceAmerica
AssuranceAmerica is an insurance company offering non-standard auto insurance coverage. This non-standard coverage is sold to drivers who trust our agents to get them the coverage they need at a price they can afford. Our company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Tampa, FL and Dallas, TX and operates through the subsidiaries AssuranceAmerica Insurance Company, AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency and InsureMax Insurance Company. For more information, please visit www.assuranceamerica.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597

Two photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1035c7ae-59b1-4218-a14f-5eb2795ddff7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/157dfbf9-1265-4f08-a43f-8c2ff20d1626

Primary Logo

Christopher W. Ewing

Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc
Joseph Skruck

Joseph Skruck, president and chief executive for AssuranceAmerica

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial results of Silk Bank Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2019
AQ
11:46aGOLDEN ARROW SELECTED STOCKS FUND : Transaction of 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Selected Stocks Fund
AQ
11:46aFinancial results of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited for Quarter ended June 30, 2019
AQ
11:46aFAUJI FOODS : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Fauji Foods Limited
AQ
11:46aASKARI LIFE ASSXR : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Askari Life Assurance Company Limited
AQ
11:46aJS BANK : Appointment of Chairman of JS Bank Limited
AQ
11:46aTransmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of MCB Bank Limited
AQ
11:46aPAK CONT XD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Pakistan International Container Terminal Limited
AQ
11:46aP T C L XD : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended June 30, 2019 of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited
AQ
11:46aHIGHNOON LAB : Transaction of 5,000 shares of Highnoon Laboratories Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3FTSE 100 : Brexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
4GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
5Invent Medic launches Efemia Bladder Support in the UK with the distributor Advanced Global Health

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group