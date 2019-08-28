AssuranceAmerica Successfully Implements the One Inc Digital Payments Platform

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc , provider of digital payment solutions for insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs), is pleased to announce that AssuranceAmerica has successfully implemented the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, expanding payment functionality and channels for the company’s existing insurance products and services.



Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices in Tampa, Florida and Dallas, Texas, AssuranceAmerica provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance to the non-standard private automobile segment. AssuranceAmerica selected the One Inc Digital Payments Platform for its comprehensive, insurance-specific functionality with multiple PCI compliant payment interfaces designed to enhance the user’s overall experience.

“AssuranceAmerica is devoted to providing excellent service to our customers,” said Joseph Skruck, president and chief executive for AssuranceAmerica. “With the One Inc Digital Payments Platform, we’ve been able to modernize our payment processes, creating an easy-to-use, secure, integrated experience for our customers and independent agents.”

The platform provides AssuranceAmerica with an inbound Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, streamlined reporting, and efficient payment processing. These elements are expected to defray costs and improve agent-policyholder interactions, resulting in a seamless payment process that greatly improves the overall customer experience.

“We are so pleased to provide the payments solution AssuranceAmerica was seeking,” said Christopher W. Ewing, CEO of One Inc. “With the new features and functionality, they will be able to enhance the quality of their customer engagement, and there are significant cost savings that will also build over time.”

About One Inc

One Inc provides insurance companies and managing general agencies (MGAs) a digital payments platform designed to maximize the retention of a new generation of policyholders—while reducing security risks and minimizing processing costs. The One Inc platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing for both premiums and claims to create a frictionless payment experience for customers. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars a year in payments for customers. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com .

About AssuranceAmerica

AssuranceAmerica is an insurance company offering non-standard auto insurance coverage. This non-standard coverage is sold to drivers who trust our agents to get them the coverage they need at a price they can afford. Our company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Tampa, FL and Dallas, TX and operates through the subsidiaries AssuranceAmerica Insurance Company, AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency and InsureMax Insurance Company. For more information, please visit www.assuranceamerica.com .

