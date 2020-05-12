Astadia : Expands Worldwide Operations

Wilson Rains joins as Chief Revenue Officer

Expansion in EMEA supports Worldwide Clients

Astadia announces the expansion of worldwide operations. Wilson Rains, a senior industry leader, has joined the executive team as Chief Revenue Officer. He has 23 years in the mainframe modernization marketplace. Wilson has spent the past 15 years at GT Software as their VP-International Sales and Global Alliances. Previously, he held similar positions at Jacada, ClientSoft and IBM. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from The Citadel in Charleston, SC.

“This is an exciting time to be in the Mainframe Migration business. The rapidly shrinking pool of people with mainframe software and hardware skills has given a new sense of urgency to IT buyers. This adds to the ever-increasing cost of mainframe platforms,” Rains stated. “With the wave of Cloud computing, organizations are rapidly moving their applications and databases to this platform. The Cloud enables incredible software innovation, while only charging the client for what they consume.”

“Astadia are experts in Mainframe Migration. The move of large-scale applications and databases to Cloud and On-Premise deployments is our focus. With more than 28 years of success, we started out moving to distributed systems,” Rains said. “The Astadia model is consultative, and outlines all options our clients have in complex migrations. We’re not all things to all people, but we are all things to some people, and those people are IBM Z series (NYSE:IBM) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) clients looking to migrate to the Cloud.”

Mr. Rains assumes worldwide responsibility as Astadia’s Chief Revenue Officer. He has established a presence in the EMEA geographies, starting with a UK HQ. The EMEA marketplace is very active in the area of mainframe migrations. In addition, many of Astadia’s clients are International organizations.

Mike Rochford has joined Astadia and he will lead the EMEA operation. Mike has been working in the Application Modernization market for 30 years. His most recent position being as the EMEA lead for the Application Modernization practice at NTT Data Services. Prior to that he spent 17 years with the Advanced Computer Software Group who recently acquired Modern Systems. Mike brings an in-depth knowledge of the EMEA markets, and an extensive network of partners and associates, that will be valuable to Astadia.

“We’re thrilled to have Wilson and Mike onboard,” said Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO. “With their extensive backgrounds in worldwide Mainframe Migration projects, we have added significantly to our global operations.”

About Astadia

Astadia is a multi-national premier technology consulting firm focused on maximizing the impact and minimizing the risks of today’s blended enterprise and cloud IT ecosystem. In today’s environment, mainframe migration programs face many challenges, and have many options. We find that each and every mainframe migration is “situational” to the client’s goals and objectives. We outline all options for our clients through a thorough analysis process. Clients choose Astadia for our experience, agility and the high quality results we consistently deliver.

