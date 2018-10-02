Astadia : Partners with Ensono to Offer Mainframe Assessments, Driving Cloud Strategies for Enterprises

Astadia Delivers Modernized Solutions by Adding Its Mainframe Migration Assessments to Ensono’s Hybrid IT Services

Astadia, a cloud solutions and systems integration consultancy, today announced a new partnership with Ensono, a leading hybrid IT services provider, to offer application assessment expertise for enterprises’ cloud migration journeys, providing Ensono’s managed mainframe clients who have the mainframe as part of their initial footprint with more cost-effective managed mainframe services and a long-term cloud strategy.

Astadia provides mainframe assessments to determine which components of businesses’ data can move from the mainframe to the cloud, all based on their defined cloud strategies. Once the assessment is complete, Ensono steps in to implement and manage the migration to hybrid, private or public cloud platforms. This partnership minimizes overall mainframe consumption for Ensono’s global base of clients, cutting their software-related costs and driving efficiency.

“Astadia brings three key things to this partnership: singular focus on mainframe modernization, a bench of deeply experienced solution engineers, and best-in-class migration tools. Combined with the hybrid IT service offerings from Ensono, we will jointly assist our clients to fully leverage their mainframe investments while accelerating their cloud journey,” said Scott G. Silk, chairman and CEO for Astadia.

Astadia chose Ensono as its partner for mainframe migration solutions because of its extensive service offerings, mainframe expertise and strong client focus. Together, Astadia and Ensono will deliver complete hybrid IT services tailored to each client’s digital transformation journey by modernizing mainframe environments with an analytical approach.

“At Ensono, our clients look to us to solve their digital transformation hurdles, so we strive to be the catalyst that drives that change,” said Brett Moss, senior vice president, business development and global alliances. “Partnering with Astadia will help us drive the modernization of legacy workloads on their journey to the public cloud by personalizing the client experience and enabling their future environment.”

For more information about Astadia’s legacy migration services, visit www.astadia.com/services/legacy-migration/.

About Astadia

Astadia is a global premier technology consulting firm with a focus on mainframe migrations that has benefited hundreds of clients, converted millions of lines of COBOL, and helped maximize the impact and minimize the risks of today’s blended enterprise and cloud IT ecosystem. Astadia has a bench of deeply experienced solution engineers, best-in-class modernization tools, and the processes and methodology optimized for our mainframe modernization specialty. Microsoft, a strategic technology partner for Astadia, recently honored the company with the “Top Performer” award for Mainframe to AZURE Modernization.

For more information about Astadia, please visit www.astadia.com and follow Astadia on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Ensono

Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We drive digital transformation by enabling increased agility and scalability through the modernization to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio from mainframe to cloud, powered by an intelligent governance platform, is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. We are award-winning certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year. Ensono has nearly 2,000 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.

In June 2018, Ensono acquired the hosted data center business of Wipro.

