Astadia : Partners with Ensono to Offer Mainframe Assessments, Driving Cloud Strategies for Enterprises

Astadia, a cloud solutions and systems integration consultancy, today
announced a new partnership with Ensono,
a leading hybrid IT services provider, to offer application assessment
expertise for enterprises’ cloud migration journeys, providing Ensono’s
managed mainframe clients who have the mainframe as part of their
initial footprint with more cost-effective managed mainframe services
and a long-term cloud strategy.
Astadia provides mainframe assessments to determine which components of
businesses’ data can move from the mainframe to the cloud, all based on
their defined cloud strategies. Once the assessment is complete, Ensono
steps in to implement and manage the migration to hybrid, private or
public cloud platforms. This partnership minimizes overall mainframe
consumption for Ensono’s global base of clients, cutting their
software-related costs and driving efficiency.
“Astadia brings three key things to this partnership: singular focus on
mainframe modernization, a bench of deeply experienced solution
engineers, and best-in-class migration tools. Combined with the hybrid
IT service offerings from Ensono, we will jointly assist our clients to
fully leverage their mainframe investments while accelerating their
cloud journey,” said Scott G. Silk, chairman and CEO for Astadia.
Astadia chose Ensono as its partner for mainframe migration solutions
because of its extensive service offerings, mainframe expertise and
strong client focus. Together, Astadia and Ensono will deliver complete
hybrid IT services tailored to each client’s digital transformation
journey by modernizing mainframe environments with an analytical
approach.
“At Ensono, our clients look to us to solve their digital transformation
hurdles, so we strive to be the catalyst that drives that change,” said
Brett Moss, senior vice president, business development and global
alliances. “Partnering with Astadia will help us drive the modernization
of legacy workloads on their journey to the public cloud by
personalizing the client experience and enabling their future
environment.”
About Astadia
Astadia is a global premier technology consulting firm with a focus on
mainframe migrations that has benefited hundreds of clients, converted
millions of lines of COBOL, and helped maximize the impact and minimize
the risks of today’s blended enterprise and cloud IT ecosystem. Astadia
has a bench of deeply experienced solution engineers, best-in-class
modernization tools, and the processes and methodology optimized for our
mainframe modernization specialty. Microsoft, a strategic technology
partner for Astadia, recently honored the company with the “Top
Performer” award for Mainframe to AZURE Modernization.
For more information about Astadia, please visit www.astadia.com
and follow Astadia on Twitter,
Facebook
and LinkedIn.
About Ensono
Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the
power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We drive digital
transformation by enabling increased agility and scalability through the
modernization to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio from
mainframe to cloud, powered by an intelligent governance platform, is
designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for
tomorrow. We are award-winning certified experts in AWS and Azure and
recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year.
Ensono has nearly 2,000 associates around the world and is headquartered
in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.
In June 2018, Ensono acquired the hosted data center business of Wipro.
All brand names and product names are trademarks or registered
trademarks of their respective companies.
