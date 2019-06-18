Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Astera Labs Verifies Its System-Aware PCI Express® 5.0 Smart Retimer Using Avery Design Systems PCIe® 5.0 Verification IP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 09:43am EDT

Avery Design Systems, leader in functional verification solutions today announced that Astera Labs successfully utilized Avery's Peripheral Component Interconnect PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 Verification IP and services to verify its breakthrough system-aware PCIe 5.0 Smart Retimer.

The Avery PCIe 5.0 VIP supports models and testsuites for the newly ratified PCI 5.0 specification including latest enhancements for retimers operating at 32 GT/s and the alternate protocol mode of operation.

“At Astera Labs, our priority is to deliver Smart Retimer products that fully meet PCIe specification and achieve plug-and-play interoperation,” said Jitendra Mohan, chief executive officer at Astera Labs. “Avery PCIe 5.0 VIP is a critical tool in our verification environment to thoroughly test our design and deliver a high quality product to our customers.”

“The PCIe 5.0 specification delivers unprecedented performance levels at 32 GT/s while extending reach of I/O system topologies and breadth of solutions spanning HPC to mobile/IoT applications,” said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG chairman and president. “The PCIe verification ecosystem space is so crucial to our members, as it helps them to develop chips and systems with highest quality, interoperability, and compliance.

About PCI-SIG
PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 800 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

About Avery Design Systems
Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CCIX, CXL, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:51aVANDA PHARMACEUTICALS : to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
PR
09:50aAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
09:50aNISSAN MOTOR : 317-year-old Italian Jewish wedding document found - by accident
AQ
09:49aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019
PU
09:49aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : RPC Group plc
PU
09:49aHARROW HEALTH : to Locate Headquarters in Nashville
PU
09:49aATENOR : 2019.06.18 - From the Bel Small to the Bel Mid index on Euronext Brussels
PU
09:49aCTBC FINANCIAL : announcement on behalf of CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd. regarding real estate sale
PU
09:49aRPC : Block listing
PU
09:49aJAH SIDD : Transaction of 2,130,000 shares of Jahangir Siddiqui and Company Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC : ARRAY BIOPHARMA : Pfizer makes $10.6 billion cancer bet in cash deal for Array Biopharma
2AMBU : AMBU : Medical device maker Ambu's shares dive after new CEO cuts outlook
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : determines the placement price for the new shares
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Wafer maker Siltronic hits 3-year low as U.S. Huawei ban bites
5SILTRONIC : 'SUPER MARIO' SHOCK: euro slides, yields hit new lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About