Astera Labs Verifies Its System-Aware PCI Express® 5.0 Smart Retimer Using Avery Design Systems PCIe® 5.0 Verification IP

Avery Design Systems, leader in functional verification solutions today
announced that Astera Labs successfully utilized Avery's Peripheral
Component Interconnect PCI Express® (PCIe®) 5.0 Verification IP and
services to verify its breakthrough system-aware PCIe 5.0 Smart Retimer.
The Avery PCIe 5.0 VIP supports models and testsuites for the newly
ratified PCI 5.0 specification including latest enhancements for
retimers operating at 32 GT/s and the alternate protocol mode of
operation.
“At Astera Labs, our priority is to deliver Smart Retimer products that
fully meet PCIe specification and achieve plug-and-play interoperation,”
said Jitendra Mohan, chief executive officer at Astera Labs. “Avery PCIe
5.0 VIP is a critical tool in our verification environment to thoroughly
test our design and deliver a high quality product to our customers.”
“The PCIe 5.0 specification delivers unprecedented performance levels at
32 GT/s while extending reach of I/O system topologies and breadth of
solutions spanning HPC to mobile/IoT applications,” said Al Yanes,
PCI-SIG chairman and president. “The PCIe verification ecosystem space
is so crucial to our members, as it helps them to develop chips and
systems with highest quality, interoperability, and compliance.
About PCI-SIG
PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and
manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization
defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent
with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over
800 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list
of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.
About Avery Design Systems
Founded in 1999, Avery Design
Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic
functional verification productivity improvements through the use of
formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and
real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust
core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CCIX, CXL,
Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle,
NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay
standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner
program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about
the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.
