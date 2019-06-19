Asterion Signs Equity Participation Agreement with Wellcamp Business Park Pty Ltd

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2019) - Asterion Cannabis Inc. ("Asterion" or the "Company"), announces that, further to its news release dated April 24, 2019, the Company and its wholly-owned Australian subsidiary ("Asterion Australia") have entered into an equity participation agreement dated June 18, 2019 (the "Equity Participation Agreement") with Wellcamp Business Park Pty Ltd ("Wellcamp"), [an affiliate of Wagners Properties Pty Ltd] ("Wagners").

Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Participation Agreement, Asterion and Asterion Australia have granted Wellcamp the option to settle a portion of certain invoices (each, an "Invoice") rendered by Wellcamp to Asterion Australia for common shares in the capital of Asterion (each, an "Asterion Share"). The Invoices are anticipated to be rendered by Wellcamp in connection with goods and services to be provided to Asterion Australia in respect of the construction and development of Asterion's Toowoomba Medicinal Cannabis Project (the "Toowoomba Project"), which was recently granted Major Project Status by the Federal Australian Government in early April 2019.

Stephen Van Deventer, the Company's Chairman and CEO stated, "As Wagners and Wellcamp are expected to play an important role in the construction and development of the Toowoomba Project, we are pleased to be offering Wellcamp this equity participation option which is intended to provide Asterion with additional equity financing and offer Wellcamp the opportunity to share in the success of Asterion going-forward."

Pursuant to the terms of the Equity Participation Agreement, Wellcamp, at its sole election, has been granted the option to take Asterion Shares as payment for up to 10% (and up to 100% with the prior approval of Asterion) of any Invoice that has been approved by Asterion. The Asterion Shares will have a deemed issuance price equal to the then current financing price of Asterion, or, if Asterion is not conducting a financing, at the last financing price. All Asterion Shares issued pursuant to the Equity Participation Arrangement will be subject to applicable stock exchange and regulatory approvals.

About the Toowoomba Project

The Toowoomba Project is located near the regional hub of Toowoomba, Queensland in close proximity to the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport, which provides access to Queensland's only dedicated 747-F international freighter service. The Toowoomba Project is planned to include a 40 hectare (4.3 million square feet) state-of-the-art greenhouse for cultivation and processing, in addition to a research centre and manufacturing facility, including administration and staff facilities. The Toowoomba Project is expected to be among the largest greenhouse facilities globally.

About Asterion

Asterion is a Canadian medicinal cannabis company with operations in Australia, specializing in medical cannabis and is focused on becoming an industry leader in next generation cannabis products. The Company is focused on the future of precision agriculture and aims to produce the highest quality genetically uniform cannabis strains, at an affordable price.

The Company is led by a team of highly experienced executives with over 120 years of combined experience in medical cannabis, renewable energy, capital markets, and other highly relevant sectors across North America, Oceania, Europe, Africa and Asia.

