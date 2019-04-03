Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Director Declaration Director/PDMR shareholding

3 April 2019
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces that Penny Hughes, Chair, has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Superdry plc, with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
Aston Martin Lagonda
Investors Relations:
Charlotte Cowley
+44 (0)7771 976764
Press Office:
Kevin Watters, Grace Barnie
+44 (0)1926 692 019
Teneo Blue Rubicon(public relations advisor to Aston Martin)
Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns
+44 (0)20 7420 3189
Disclaimer
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:36:01 UTC