Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Director Declaration Director/PDMR shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 06:37am EDT

3 April 2019

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (the 'Company') announces that Penny Hughes, Chair, has stepped down as a Non-Executive Director of Superdry plc, with immediate effect.

For further information, please contact:

Aston Martin Lagonda

Investors Relations:

Charlotte Cowley

+44 (0)7771 976764

Press Office:

Kevin Watters, Grace Barnie

+44 (0)1926 692 019

Teneo Blue Rubicon(public relations advisor to Aston Martin)

Tim Burt, Doug Campbell, Haya Herbert-Burns

+44 (0)20 7420 3189

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 10:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Point To Higher Start For Wall Street On Continued Optimism Over Trade Deal
DJ
07:09aBrent nears $70 as oil prices rise for fourth day
RE
07:08aBLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
RE
07:08aAFCON : Yekini's Nan si wa ju fun mi Re-echoes as NFF Serenades Eagles'Golden Generation
AQ
07:08aBARCO : ® Uniforms Debuts Grey's Anatomy™ EDGE Line
PR
07:07aGARMIN : ® demonstrates datalink weather broadcast for pilots in Germany
PU
07:07aFROMAGERIES BEL : Banks & Investors Meeting
PU
07:07aPPL : April Investor Meetings
PU
07:07aSHOUGANG CONCORD GRAND : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 2019 (177KB, PDF)
PU
07:07aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc- Replacement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Prices, Interest Rates Weigh on Auto Sales -- WSJ
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : CHINESE TECH GIANT TENCENT PLANS $5 BILLION BOND SALE: sources
4SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
5Ghosn tweets about telling the truth as report says prosecutors readying new case

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About