Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda

09/02/2019 | 05:35am EDT

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Baillie Gifford & Co

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee orvehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

30 August 2019

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.01p Ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned

and/or controlled:

15,437,641

6.77

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

15,437,641

6.77

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to

which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities ofthe offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b),(c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

0.01p Ordinary

Purchase

1,633

4.815

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant security

Product

description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of

reference securities

Price per

unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class

of relevant security

Product

description e.g. call option

Writing,

purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number

of securities to which option relates

Exercise

price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry

date

Option

money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant security

Product

description

e.g. call option

Exercising/

exercised against

Number of

securities

Exercise price

per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8(Open Positions) attached? NO

Date of disclosure:

02.09.2019

Contact name:

Rachel Graham

Telephone number:

0131 275 2120

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information

Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on thePanel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 09:34:16 UTC
