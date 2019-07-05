Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Gbl Hld Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:53am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

04/07/2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received GBP

0.00904 ordinary

Purchase

111,861

10.7360

10.5100

0.00904 ordinary

Sales

11,669

10.7500

10.5320

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

GBP

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

3,842

10.6572

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

92,201

10.6700

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

381

10.6857

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

393

10.6757

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

1,636

10.6710

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

2,854

10.6727

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

3,087

10.6470

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

05/07/2019

Contact name:

Harvinder Bhambra

Telephone number:

0121 615 7167

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:52:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aINFRATIL : Annual Meeting and Director Nominations
PU
05:08aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) BTG plc
PU
05:08aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Half yearly report on LVMH's liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
AQ
05:07aFIDELITY EUROPEAN VALUES : Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
05:06aHWANGE COLLIERY : Foreign Investors Eye Hwange Colliery
AQ
05:06aOK ZIMBABWE : Business Outlook for 2019 Now Uncertain - Ok Zim
AQ
05:06aZB FINANCIAL : Net Earnings Jump 66 Percent
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Warriors - a Very Huge Deception
AQ
05:05aCURASAN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:03aSOUTHERN GOLD : South Korean Joint Venture Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2ING GROEP : ING GROEP : reaction to NCP notification on palm oil
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : U.S. Sales Fell 2.9% in First Half Amid Soft Market
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About