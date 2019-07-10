Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Gbl Hld Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 06:38am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Deutsche Bank AG London

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

09/07/2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received GBP

Lowest price per unit paid/received GBP

0.00904 ordinary

Purchase

13,539

10.1000

9.9180

0.00904 ordinary

Sales

1,285

10.0398

9.9340

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

GBP

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

395

9.9392

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

1,551

9.9720

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

2,520

9.9720

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Short

8,205

9.9750

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

114

9.9980

0.00904 ordinary

Swaps

Long

303

9.9638

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

NONE

Date of disclosure:

10/07/2019

Contact name:

Harvinder Bhambra

Telephone number:

0121 615 7167

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 10:37:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:00aZINZINO AB (PUBL) : Preliminary sales report q2 2019
AQ
07:00aINVITATION : Finnair Q2 2019 result - Press conference and analyst webcast
AQ
07:00aSIMON : Property Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
PR
06:58aCOSTAIN : LGBT+ and Allies network celebrates diversity at Pride in London
PU
06:58aACACIA MINING : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Acacia Mining plc
PU
06:58aCHINA CHUANGLIAN EDUCATION FNCL : Placing of new shares under general mandate
PU
06:58aVIPSHOP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
PU
06:58aSilk Energy Announces CSE Conditional Acceptance for Its Acquisition of Silk Energy AS
GL
06:57aOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Mining announces C$30 million "bought deal" private placement of flow-through shares
AQ
06:54aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5PEPSICO : PepsiCo Boosts Spending And Sales -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About