Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Glb Hld plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 05:30am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

J.P. Morgan Securities Plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

16 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ordinary Share

Purchase

Sale

70,058

103,957

10.0900 GBP

10.0900 GBP

9.5440 GBP

9.5480 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

Ordinary Share

Equity Swap

Long

Short

2,012

4,281

218

349

197

167

3,550

922

200

2

1,743

2,668

260

456

14,287

5

182

6,566

87

42

2,291

22

6,896

7,120

40

9

92

4,235

3,419

1,460

1

289

2,650

7,344

3,703

1,700

817

73

308

5,379

5,155

9.5793 GBP

9.6167 GBP

9.6388 GBP

9.6390 GBP

9.6513 GBP

9.6523 GBP

9.6887 GBP

9.6927 GBP

9.6963 GBP

9.6970 GBP

9.7038 GBP

9.7502 GBP

9.7518 GBP

9.7521 GBP

9.7745 GBP

9.7933 GBP

9.7935 GBP

9.8658 GBP

9.9445 GBP

9.9446 GBP

9.9622 GBP

9.9667 GBP

9.9708 GBP

9.9728 GBP

9.9754 GBP

9.9773 GBP

10.0200 GBP

10.0896 GBP

10.0898 GBP

9.5961 GBP

9.6583 GBP

9.6922 GBP

9.7092 GBP

9.7514 GBP

9.7631 GBP

9.8462 GBP

9.9563 GBP

9.9988 GBP

10.0303 GBP

10.0900 GBP

10.0901 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

17 July 2019

Contact name:

Alwyn Basch

Telephone number:

020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 09:29:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aGRIZZLY ENERGY, LLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aWAH LEE INDUSTRIAL : 3010.TT) announced June 2019 unaudited consolidated sales of NT$4,714M
PU
06:05aTAI CHEUNG : Proposals Involving General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and to Issue Shares, Re-election of Retiring Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:05aTAI CHEUNG : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
06:05aVELESTO ENERGY BHD : Changes in Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 of CA 2016) - EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
PU
06:05aFW THORPE : Exercise of Options, Treasury shares and TVR
PU
06:05aCopper Fox Commences Updated Resource Estimate on the Van Dyke Copper Project
NE
06:05aPJSC LSR GROUP : LSR Group reports its operating results for the first half of 2019
EQ
06:05aGRIZZLY ENERGY, LLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aATLAS COPCO : Sweden's Sandvik to cut 2,000 jobs as demand turns weaker
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2SAGA : Hedge fund Elliott buys stake in Saga
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
4BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About