Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Glb Hld plc
07/17/2019 | 05:30am EDT
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)
PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Name of exempt principal trader:
J.P. Morgan Securities Plc
(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:
Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc
(d) Date dealing undertaken:
16 July 2019
(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'
N/A
2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant security
|
Purchases/ sales
Total number of securities
Highest price per unit paid/received
Lowest price per unit paid/received
Ordinary Share
Purchase
Sale
70,058
103,957
10.0900 GBP
10.0900 GBP
9.5440 GBP
9.5480 GBP
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
e.g. CFD
Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
Number of reference securities
Price per unit
Ordinary Share
|
Equity Swap
|
Long
Short
|
2,012
4,281
218
349
197
167
3,550
922
200
2
1,743
2,668
260
456
14,287
5
182
6,566
87
42
2,291
22
6,896
7,120
40
9
92
4,235
3,419
1,460
1
289
2,650
7,344
3,703
1,700
817
73
308
5,379
5,155
9.5793 GBP
9.6167 GBP
9.6388 GBP
9.6390 GBP
9.6513 GBP
9.6523 GBP
9.6887 GBP
9.6927 GBP
9.6963 GBP
9.6970 GBP
9.7038 GBP
9.7502 GBP
9.7518 GBP
9.7521 GBP
9.7745 GBP
9.7933 GBP
9.7935 GBP
9.8658 GBP
9.9445 GBP
9.9446 GBP
9.9622 GBP
9.9667 GBP
9.9708 GBP
9.9728 GBP
9.9754 GBP
9.9773 GBP
10.0200 GBP
10.0896 GBP
10.0898 GBP
9.5961 GBP
9.6583 GBP
9.6922 GBP
9.7092 GBP
9.7514 GBP
9.7631 GBP
9.8462 GBP
9.9563 GBP
9.9988 GBP
10.0303 GBP
10.0900 GBP
10.0901 GBP
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant security
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which option relates
|
Exercise price per unit
|
Type
e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit
|
(ii) Exercise
Class of relevant security
|
Product description
e.g. call option
Exercising/ exercised against
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit
|
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
|
Details
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
|
|
|
3. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'
None
Date of disclosure:
17 July 2019
Contact name:
Alwyn Basch
Telephone number:
020 7742 7407
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
