Aston Martin Lagonda Global : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Aston Martin Lagonda Glb Hld plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader: J.P. Morgan Securities Plc (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected: Corporate Broker to Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (d) Date dealing undertaken: 21 August 2019 (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Lowest price per unit paid/received (GBP) Ordinary Share Purchase Sale 131,890 199,438 4.7610 4.7840 4.5961 4.6210

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. CFD Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position Number of reference securities Price per unit Ordinary Share Equity Swap Long Short 527 291 9 237 92 987 1,333 500 700 30,018 33 215 75 206 29 135 984 4,552 4,511 187 829 6,337 23,226 2,934 3,046 103 30,810 2,811 153 470 185 2,453 495 111 1,521 1,843 254 201 1,723 91 182 4,726 4,069 18,974 3,059 9,881 6,356 4,265 1,759 1,549 3,591 4.6597 GBP 4.6600 GBP 4.6669 GBP 4.6673 GBP 4.6674 GBP 4.6745 GBP 4.6781 GBP 4.6787 GBP 4.6824 GBP 4.6831 GBP 4.6891 GBP 4.6894 GBP 4.6896 GBP 4.6898 GBP 4.6903 GBP 4.6905 GBP 4.6907 GBP 4.6911 GBP 4.6939 GBP 4.6946 GBP 4.6947 GBP 4.6976 GBP 4.6986 GBP 4.6994 GBP 4.7009 GBP 4.7027 GBP 4.7030 GBP 4.7096 GBP 4.7097 GBP 4.7099 GBP 4.7100 GBP 4.7126 GBP 4.7129 GBP 4.7132 GBP 4.7136 GBP 4.7172 GBP 4.7173 GBP 4.7192 GBP 4.7193 GBP 4.7320 GBP 4.7689 GBP 4.6608 GBP 4.6923 GBP 4.6924 GBP 4.6930 GBP 4.7019 GBP 4.7030 GBP 4.7032 GBP 4.7078 GBP 4.7274 GBP 4.7444 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit Ordinary Share

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

Date of disclosure: 22 August 2019 Contact name: Alwyn Basch Telephone number: 020 7742 7407

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.